The SoHo Project – Making a Difference in the World

The SoHo Project (Sisters Offering Hope to Others), a company dedicated to promoting non-profits around the U.S., has been a part of spreading the world’s “feel good” vibes through many means. Lindsay Scheel, the CEO of SoHo Project, teamed up with her sister Kimberly to create this unique, world-changing movement. Philanthropy and love are at the heart of the SoHo Project, which has touched countless lives by hosting events and generating campaigns, all making a difference in the world and cultivating the creativity of the remarkable SoHo team. The most recent SoHo endeavor is The Photography Project.

The Photography Project creates photo shoots for families with a loved one suffering from a serious medical condition. Professional photo shoots are set up by the team at SoHo and sponsored by very special benefactors.

Hillary Wylie, a SoHo Project volunteer, graduated from All Saints Episcopal School in 2011 and moved to New York City to attend LIM College. With much enthusiasm, Hillary nominated her cousin, Miranda Moore, as SoHo Project’s benefactor for their upcoming Photography Project.

Miranda Moore, an eighteen-year-old born with Myelomeningocele, which is the most serious form of Spina Bifida, was the most recent recipient of a Photography Project photo shoot in Ft. Worth, Texas. Miranda is paralyzed from the waist down but still fights to live a normal life, participating in camps, working to get her driver’s license and attend college in the fall of 2013. She will graduate in June from Arlington Heights High School, in Fort Worth, Texas. Her story and motivation inspires all of us and we were so grateful to work with such an amazing family. Miranda and her family now have photos worth a thousand words, while we wanted to show her just one – love. All of this was possible due to the goodness and generosity of the SoHo Team and Miranda’s sponsors. We would like to thank our wonderful sponsors Colonial Country Club, Canvas Pop, and RLW Properties.

Photograhpy by Greer Inez

+ Share This Article