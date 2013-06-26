Fort Worth’s Marshall Young Band

The Marshall Young Band is made up of a group of Fort Worth guys that have known each other since they were little. Each member grew up with a passion for music. In high school the band started forming, but it took till about a year ago for the band to finally assemble as the Marshall Young Band. With the final group together, Clark Nowlin plays the bass, Chuck Gasser plays the drums, Caleb Anderson plays the guitar, and Marshall Young plays the guitar and sings lead vocals.

In college, the band continued to play at local bars and this is when they met their manager Robbie Blair. At one of their shows, Robbie was introduced to Marshall and after several conversations it was decided that Robbie would help manage the band.

In the summer, Robbie works at a music production company in New York City as an intern studying production and artist management. After Robbie talked to the band, it was agreed that they would join him in New York City to do a concert. After settling on Hill Country, a Texan Bar, as the venue, the Marshall Young Band flew to New York City on Saturday. It was the first time in New York for Chuck and the first time since second grade for Clark and Caleb so it was an exciting time. The show was scheduled for Monday night at 8 p.m. so the band got to spend some time enjoying the city before the show. Saturday night and Sunday were great chances to experience different attractions like Grand Central Station, The Chrysler Building, and several restaurants in New York while also getting to meet up with old friends.

On Monday night, the band met at the venue and put on a show in front of 120 attendees of friends and concertgoers. They played music from their new album “November,” and included some covers from Third Eye Blind and Tom Petty. After the show, the band stayed at the venue to enjoy the last night in the city and then headed back to the hotel.

On Tuesday morning with their bags packed, the Marshall Young Band headed to the airport and flew back to Fort Worth, Texas. Overall it was an experience that challenged them as a band and gave them insight in to what life is like as a professional musician. The band got to play a live show in New York City. And you can bet, it’s an opportunity they will never forget.

