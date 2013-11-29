ANGEL FIRE RESORT ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

New Mexico Resort Launches Weekend Event and Cheapest Lift Tickets in the Country to Ring in Golden Anniversary

ANGEL FIRE, NM – (January 4, 2017) – Angel Fire Resort, Northern New Mexico’s premier family vacation destination, announced today the schedule of events that are planned for the resort’s 50th Anniversary celebration weekend, taking place January 19-22, 2017.

Paying tribute to the resort’s legendary pedigree and family-friendly mountain, which opened in 1966, the four-day celebration will cater to those who grew up coming to Angel Fire Resort, who have worked for the resort, as well as, current members and guests who want to join the party.

On January 19, 2017 Angel Fire Resort will kick off its anniversary weekend with a welcome cocktail party, live band and an exhibit of selected photos and artifacts that showcase the 50-year history of the resort.

“Our resort has such a rich history that this 50-year event will give many a time to reflect on how they first learned to ski on our mountain, taught others how to or even just spent a family vacation near the area,” explained Spencer Weimar, director of marketing, Angel Fire Resort.

In addition to the activities planned for the weekend, Angel Fire Resort is rolling back lift ticket prices to 1966. 550 Tickets sold for Saturday, January 21 and an additional 550 tickets sold for Sunday, January 22 will be just $5.50 each. Half of those tickets are available online now as part of a lodging package. The remaining 275 lift tickets for each of those days will be available for purchase at the ticket window on those mornings. The tickets will be good just for that day.

“I’m confident that we’ll be offering the most affordable adult lift ticket in the country over the Angel Fire Resort 50th Anniversary weekend. It’ll be a great weekend to put on your vintage ski suit and come check out the mountain,” Weimar added.

50th Anniversary Celebration – Schedule of Events

Thursday – January 19th

5:30 PM Welcome Party at Garden Court with Live Music by Atomic Balm

Native American Blessing

Museum Showcasing Angel Fire’s Past on Display

Friday – January 20th

9 AM On-Mountain Scavenger Hunt

1-4 PM Live Music in the Village Haus by Felix Y Los Gatos

4 PM – Midnight “Gold Hat Party” at Elements with Special Menu & Live Music by Donohoe and Grimes

Saturday – January 21st

9 AM – 4 PM Vintage Ski Suit Day

1 PM – 4 PM Outdoor Beer Garden with Live Music by Pigment on the Deck

5 PM Rail Jam

5 PM – 11 PM DJ Oliver at The Village Haus

7:30 PM Fireworks

6 PM – 9 PM Live music at Legends

Sunday – January 22nd

10 AM Sunday Brunch at Legends

50th Anniversary Savings

Stay 2 Nights & Enjoy the 3rd Night FREE*

Book two nights, third night for free between Tuesday, January 17 – Monday, January 23. Book the 50th Anniversary Celebration package price online or by calling 800-633-7463.

*3-night stay required. Taxes & fees not included, not combinable with other offers. Subject to availability. Must be booked 24 hours in advance. New reservations only.

For more details about Angel Fire winter rates, lift ticket pricing, trails and reservations visit www.angelfireresort.com or call (855) 923-7387.

