Understanding the Meaning of Family: Parents Share Personal Story Raising More Than 100 Kids Through Foster Care System

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, NOVEMBER 5, 2013: Visit the Hill’s home in Tarrant County, and it will not take you long to realize: this is not your typical 2013 family. With 13 children currently living under their roof and having successfully helped raise more than 150 over the course of their foster care career, Sherry and David Hill have dedicated their lives to helping provide a home to children in need for over a decade now as they work with Lutheran Social Services of the South (LSS) through the Foster In Texas (FIT) program.

Of the 13 kids they now have with them, nine are in the foster care system, three are adopted and one is their biological son. But the Hills do not make any of those distinctions; each child in their home is part of their family. Originally planning to foster so they could adopt three children and stop, David and Sherry soon came to realize they were meant to do much more. So they have committed their lives to helping as many children as possible.

“We make sure the children with us understand that they are being placed in a home, not placed in foster care,” described David. “I truly see each and every one of these kids as my own.”

“We may only have some of these children with us for a short, temporary period while their biological parents get things in order, but we want them to feel like they are literally part of our family during that time,” said Sherry. “What these kids need more than anything is to feel truly loved and experience life in a loving, nurturing home.”

The Hills have helped children of all ages from three months old to 18 years old and at one point, had eight children all between the ages of 3 to 6 years old. Each time David and Sherry were approached to take in one or two more children at a time, it became more and more difficult to say “no.”

“We are thankful to have such amazing parents like Sherry and David working with us through LSS’s FIT to help children in need,” said Betsy Guthrie, president and COO of LSS. “We require a thorough review process for all applicants in order to qualify them as foster parents, but perhaps the most crucial characteristic we seek is having a big heart for children.”

Their desire to have a large family and make a difference in children’s lives continues to motivate them. After surviving ovarian cancer but realizing Sherry could not have any more children, Sherry and David began to look more seriously into the adoption process.

“We thought we would adopt maybe three just to grow our personal family,” recalls David. “But God wanted us to help more than just a few. We realized the urgent need for foster families so we kept taking in more and gradually raising our personal maximum limit from 4, to 6, to 8, until we had 12, which is the max you’re allowed to have at one time.”

Despite his original plan to become an optometrist, after much consideration and prayer, David quit his job of 18 years in the optical field to be a full-time parent to these kids. They became a licensed group home able to take in 12 children at a time, and that is a decision neither of them has ever regretted.

“The most important concept to understand as a foster parent is that just like your own kids, these kids in foster care are going to stub their toes; they’re going to mess up,” Sherry explained. “Yet no matter what happens, you can never give up on them. You have to be the difference in their lives and show them true loyalty that a family is supposed to have.”

The support and training offered by LSS’s FIT staff is what helps Sherry and David through their parenting career. Having checked out different agencies, the Hills say the distinguishing factor for them was the way staff members listen to their needs and then go above and beyond to help meet those needs.

“Often agencies will just place kids with you or tell you who you should or shouldn’t have in your home,” said Sherry. “LSS’s FIT is different. The staff members listen to every word you say and respect your preferences because they realize that you know your own abilities and limitations better than anyone else.”

Sherry has especially appreciated the training for trauma care provided and the respite care offered. In fact, Sherry’s oldest biological daughter, now 25 years old and married with her own daughter and another on the way, works with LSS’s FIT and is the respite care provider for Sherry and David when needed. Both of their biological children always have loved having such a big family, and they would not have it any other way.

“We know going through the process there will be stress, ups and downs and potential heartaches along the way, but the only thing that truly matters is knowing that we are making a positive difference in these children’s lives,” said Sherry. “That is what being a parent is all about.”

“It’s truly a pleasure, and I just love it,” said David about being a dad to so many. “I get to be a kid all the time with these kids. I couldn’t ask for a better life, and I can’t imagine my life without any of them.”

ABOUT LUTHERAN SOCIAL SERVICES OF THE SOUTH

Lutheran Social Services of the South, Inc. (LSS), a 501(c)(3) faith based nonprofit organization, is committed to serving people in need, including children, the elderly, the disadvantaged, and those affected by disasters in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. LSS is the largest provider of children’s residential care in Texas and currently serves more than 26,000 individuals annually. LSS programs include Foster In Texas (FIT) and Lutheran Adoption Services of Texas, as well as the operation of two residential centers, one emergency shelter, charter schools on three campuses, and five senior retirement communities in Texas. LSS also provides critical assistance and emergency response to those impacted by disasters and financial hardship. For additional information about LSS, its programs and mission, please visit us at www.lsss.org

ABOUT FOSTER IN TEXAS

The mission of Foster In Texas (FIT) is to improve the lives of children who have been removed from their families due to neglect and/or sexual, physical or psychological abuse, by placing them in stable loving homes and providing therapeutic care as needed. FIT families are actively recruited and trained to foster basic needs children as well as infants, large sibling groups, troubled teens, and children with special medical needs.

FIT, a program of Lutheran Social Services of the South, Inc. (LSS), has a longstanding, award-winning* history of success serving vulnerable children and families, with offices in 15 communities throughout Texas: Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Richardson, El Paso, Fort Worth, Harlingen, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, McAllen, Mesquite/Garland, San Antonio, Tyler, and Victoria.

Children are placed with FIT through Child Protective Services, Juvenile Probation Department, family placements and private referrals. FIT recruits, equips and supports foster families with an experienced treatment team, a 24/7 support network and evidenced-based training and education programs.

The agency’s roots go back to 1881, and today LSS and FIT provide help, healing and hope to more than 26,000 people in Texas and Louisiana each year, regardless of religious beliefs, ethnicity, gender, or age. Lutheran Social Services of the South, Inc. is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization supported by private donations, state and federal contracts, volunteer time, grants and fees collected for services.

*Awards include Caseworker of the Year, Child-Placing Agency of the Year (3 times), Foster Parent of the Year (2 times), National Foster Family of the Year, Therapeutic Foster Family of the Year, and Program Administrator of the Year.

