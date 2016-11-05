5 Fort Worth-Made Gifts

By Sarah Covington, Public Relations Manager, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

Working on your holiday list? You don’t have to go far in Fort Worth to find the perfect gift.

FOR THE FOODIE

Pendery’s Spices, 1407 8th Ave. Fort Worth, TX 76104, www.penderys.com

Since 1870 Pendery’s Spices has been king of spices, seasonings, and gourmet foods in Fort Worth. Buy your favorite chef an assorted seasoning gift set or Pendery’s famous Fire Hall Chile Batch; their culinary creations are a gift to you!

FOR THE LIBATION LOVER

Firestone & Robertson Distilling, 901 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76104, www.frdistilling.com

Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co. was Fort Worth’s first artisanal bourbon and whiskey distillery, producing the ever-popular TX Whiskey available throughout the state. Stock up for the holidays or book a tour for an up-close look at every step of the distillation and aging process.

FOR HER AND FOR HIM

Saddleback Leather Co., www.saddlebackleather.com

The handmade leather goods at Saddleback Leather Co. are top notch, but it’s the good behind the goods that really make you love everything about this Fort Worth business. Only using the best leather in the world, products hold a 100-year warranty. This is sure to be the only bag you (or the giftee) will ever need!

FOR THE KIDDOS

The Candy Barrel, 140 E Exchange Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76164

The Candy Barrel located in Stockyards Station is the sweet concoction of a candy connoisseur and a child’s dreams come true. Seeing visions of sugarplums yet? Fill up those stockings with candies, taffy, suckers and more.

THE QUINTESSENTIAL FORT WORTH GIFT

Hot Damn, Tamales, 713 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104, www.hotdamntamales.com

For more than 15 years Hot Damn, Tamales! has been making people say just that, “Hot Damn, these tamales are good!” Tamales are available in 13 different flavors and shipped nationwide – just in time for Christmas dinner.

