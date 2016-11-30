Celebrate Fun in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas®

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrate the season in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! From ICE! to Snowland to holiday lights, you’ll find a sleigh full of fun in Grapevine. Here are some of the activities happening this month:

• North Pole Express® presented by Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-23

• Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! (two mil- lion pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town) and Santa’s Wild Workshop Snow Tubing, Gaylord Texan Resort, through Jan. 1

• Snowland, Great Wolf Lodge, through Jan. 1

• Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Main Street, Dec. 1

• Twinkle Light Boat Parade, Lake Grapevine, Dec. 3

• Magic of Christmas Light Show, Main and Dallas Streets, nightly through Jan. 8

• Hot Chocolate Bar and Happy Hour, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, Daily, 3-6 p.m. through Dec. 23

• Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, 16-23 & 28-30

• “Unseasonable Greedings,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, Dec. 1-4, 8-11, 15-18, 22, 23, 29 & 30

• “The Texas Tenors,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 13-17

• “An Elvis Hometown Christmas with Kraig Parker and The Royal Tribute Band,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 4

• “A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 11

• Classic Christmas Movies, Palace Theatre, Dec. 2, 6, 12, 18,19, 20, 21, 22 & 23

• Christmas Wine Trains, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Dec. 1, 8 & 15

• Santa at Holiday Bricktacular, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center, Dec. 10, 11, 17 & 18

For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

