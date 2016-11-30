FROHE WEIHNACHTEN: CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS IN ARLINGTON

Texas Christkindl Market, Through December 23 in Globe Life Park

Arlington is legendary for being the destination for fun and when it comes to the holidays, the city lights up with unique activities that will create life-long memories. In its sixth year, the Texas Christkindl Market is one of the largest open-air holiday markets in the Southwest. Inspired by a cherished German tradition, this family-friendly market features a unique holiday experience with shopping, food, and holiday fun throughout the last 23 days of the market.

EVENTS NOT TO MISS AT THE TEXAS CHRISTKINDL MARKET

Children’s Lantern Parade – Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Join the Children’s Lantern Parade, a timeless tradition for the young members of the community.

(NEW) Arctic Blast Tubing Run

Take off on the Arctic Blast Tubing Run, a 200-ft.-long tubing track that replicates a tube ride in the snow.

(NEW) Peppermint Park presented by 106.1 Kiss FM and 102.9 Now FM – Open Weekends until Dec. 12; Daily Dec. 16-23

Children enjoy activities like a petting zoo, winter carnival games, crafts, puppet shows, and a holiday-themed train ride.

Santa Haus with St. Nick, Presented by Viridian

Visit Saint Nicholas, the patron saint of children, sailors, students, teachers, and merchants for a unique photo experience.

Arlington Highlands Warming Haus

Meet up at the Arlington Highlands Warming Haus to eat your schnitzel or catch up with friends.

Live Entertainment

Hear the sounds of the holiday from local school choirs, dance troupes, and Texas-German dancing/singing groups.

Admission to the market and parking is free. For more information visit www.TXChristkindlmarket.com.

Sponsored by Arlington Highlands; Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP; Ben E. Keith; Paulaner; Charter Spectrum; and Viridian.

Texas Christkindl Market

Through Dec. 23, 2016

Monday-Friday: noon-8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: noon-7 p.m.

Free admission and free parking

Adjacent to Globe Life Park in

Arlington, Road to Six Flags & Nolan Ryan Expressway

For more information including special events and vendors, visit

www.TXChristkindlmarket.com

