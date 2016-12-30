Save the Date for 2017 Festivals & Events in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Discover why Grapevine is the number one festival and events destination in Texas! Officially recognized as a World Festival & Events City by the International Festival & Events Association, Grapevine welcomed more than one and a half million visitors to the city’s festivals and special events in 2016. So, make your plans now to attend all of these exciting Grapevine events in 2017!

• Sweetheart Wine Trail, February 11 and 12

• Day Out with Thomas™, March 31-April 2, April 7-9

• Grapevine Farmers Market, Year-round

• Grapevine Market, April 6-October 14 (Thursday-Saturdays)

• 25th Annual Blessing of the Vines and New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail, April 8

• 14th Annual ChocolateFest, May 5 and 6

• 16th Annual Spring Into Nash, April 22

• 33rd Annual Main Street Fest, May 19-21

• 9th Annual SummerBlast, May 29- September 4

• 31st Annual GrapeFest®, September 14-17

• 17th Annual Fall Round-Up at Nash Farm, October 14

• 20th Annual Butterfly Flutterby, October 17

• Hallo-Wine Trail, October 28 and 29

• Christmas Capital of Texas®, November 2017-January 2018

Many of Grapevine’s hotels offer special rates and packages during annual festival and events. For hotel information, tickets or more information regarding Grapevine’s festivals and events, please contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

+ Share This Article