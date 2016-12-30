Year-Round Patios in Fort Worth

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Cozy up at few of our favorite patios this winter!

Bird Café, www.birdinthe.net

155 E. 4th and Commerce, Fort Worth, TX 76102

In the historic Land Title Block building, there’s an enviable 2,300 feet of patio space overlooking the Sundance Square Plaza. The fully covered patio downstairs will shelter you from rain, but the upstairs balcony off the dining area is where you’ll get the full-on glamour of Bird Café under the stars. There’s a cozy circular fire pit with sofa-like seating and a few high-topped tables.

Reata Restaurant, www.reata.net

310 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

The terraced decks at the multi-level stalwart in Sundance Square provide what’s arguably the best view of downtown Fort Worth, from multiple angles. Heaters hang under the covered part of the Sunset Deck and there are stand-up patio heaters located throughout the rest of the outside space, so you can pretty much enjoy their legendary Texas cuisine year-round. As an added bonus, the funky, fun Dome provides a climate-controlled way to enjoy indoor dining outdoors. Unless there’s a party, you can reserve a table on weekends.

Winslow’s Wine Café, www.winslowswinecafe.com

4101 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Before the proliferation of wine bars on Magnolia Avenue, there was Winslow’s, the small restaurant/wine retailer in an old gas station named for the co-owner’s blue heeler dog. The tabletop fire pits on the patio pair well with dinner, wine, or brunch! Join the wine club and get discounts on bottles consumed on the patio, in the restaurant, or for take-out.

Woodshed Smokehouse, www.woodshedsmokehouse.com

3201 Riverfront Dr., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Tim Love’s little “shed on the Trinity” has several real wood-burning fireplaces outdoors on the patio facing the river, augmented by a handful of electric heaters. The back porch includes its own bar. The gravel areas are specifically dog friendly –– there’s even a fancy (albeit limited) menu for your pooch.

Brewed, www.brewedfw.com

801 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

Coffee? Tea? Beer? Wine? Brewed has all the above, along with breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. The outside fire pit with a semi-circle of seating and nearby picnic-style tables is the perfect place to eat, drink, or gather. Happy hour runs weekdays from 3-6 p.m.

+ Share This Article