10 Fort Worth Favorites that Never Grow Old

By Autumn Reo, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

It’s a “new year, new you,” but some things never go out of style – like these 10 favorites voted on by local Fort Worthians.

1. Toasting margaritas with friends at Joe T. Garcia’s.

2. Spending a night bull riding and boot scootin’ at Billy Bob’s Texas.

3. Admiring the beauty of Sundance Square while eating a rib eye from the rooftop of Reata Restaurant.

4. Watching the Fort Worth Herd parade down Exchange Avenue in the world’s only twice-daily cattle drive in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

5. Enjoying a beautiful day at the Fort Worth Zoo, one of the top zoos in the nation.

6. Watch a budding new performer on the stage at Casa Mañana or see a classic opera at Bass Performance Hall.

7. Biking or walking your morning through the Trailhead at Clearfork, and then lunching at Press Café.

8. Admiring works of art at any of the world-renowned museums: Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, Amon Carter Museum of American Art, Kimbell Art Museum, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth or National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

9. Watching your dollars be made at the National Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

10. Diving into the wonderful good- ness at Ol’ South Pancake House or Swiss Pastry Shop.

