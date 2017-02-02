Fall in Love with Romantic Grapevine This February

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

You’ll love all of the opportunities to celebrate with that special someone this February in Grapevine. Here are just a few of Grapevine’s events that will make this your best Valentine’s Day yet:

Experience Grapevine’s Sweetheart Wine Trail, February 11 and 12. Participants receive three wine tastings at each participating winery tasting room, a large souvenir wine glass and food samplings. Tickets are $50 per person in advance; $55 at the door and the event is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Homestead Winery, Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, Sloan & Williams Winery, Wine Fusion, Su Vino Winery, and Umbra Winery. For tickets, visit www.grapevinewinerytrail.com.

Looking to add a little fire to your Valentine celebration? Check out Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Hot Date Night February 10, 11, and 14. This unique Valentine experience features flaming cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and hot molten glass. Guests can create their very own Valentine heart or flower with the assistance of professional glassblowers. Participants must be 21 and up. Cost is $195 per couple. Reservations are required. Looking for a family-friendly Valentine experience, head to Vetro Glassblowing Studio on February 3, and 4 to create a flower ($30) or heart ($40). No reservations are required and all ages are welcome. More info at www.vetroartglass.com.

Still searching for a sweet gift? Look no further than Dr. Sue’s Chocolate. Dr. Sue, a practicing physician, has perfected the art of creating all-natural, dark chocolate that comes in a variety of rich flavors. Or shop Historic Main Street in Downtown Grapevine, offering more than 80 locally owned shops, boutiques, jewelry stores, and art galleries.

For a complete listing of restaurants, events and activities in Grapevine visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 1-800-457-6338.

