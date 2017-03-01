Enjoy Spring Break in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Between March 13 and March 17, hop aboard Spring Fling on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The Monday through Thursday excursions depart Grapevine for the Fort Worth Stockyards at 1 p.m., arriving at approximately 2:20 p.m. The return trip to Grapevine departs the Stockyards at 4:15 p.m., and returns at approximately 5:45 p.m. The Friday excursion departs for the Fort Worth Stockyards at 11 a.m., arriving at approximately 12:20 p.m. The return trip to Grapevine departs the Stockyards at 2:15 p.m., and returns at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday through Friday excursions feature interactive games onboard. Adults can enjoy a ride on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on St. Patty’s Day for the Kiss Me I’m Irish Express. This brand-new train excursion taking place March 17 includes two green craft brews for each guest, Irish style hor d’oeuvres, and a souvenir beer mug. For tickets, visit www.GVRR.com. 705 S. Main St.

Bring the entire family to Grapevine’s Settlement to City Museums, 208 W. Hudgins. This collection of buildings, the Keeling House Museum, Donald Schoolhouse, Cotton Ginners Museum, and the Grapevine Historical Museum, tells the history of Grapevine. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission. On March 16 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., visitors can learn the art and history of silhouette portrait making at Silhouettes of the Past, $5. For more information, visit www.GrapevineMuseums.com.

Grapevine’s Historic Palace Theatre is the perfect place to view a classic flick while on spring break. March 10, see National Treasure (2004), rated PG. March 11, enjoy Mission Impossible (1996), rated PG-13. On March 17, catch Babe (1995), rated G, for a 2 p.m. matinee performance or Sixteen Candles (1984), rated PG, at 7:30 p. m. Tickets are $6 and movies start at 7:30 p.m. Bring a same day receipt from a Grapevine restaurant and receive a free small popcorn. 300 S. Main St.

For additional information, please call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

