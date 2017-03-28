Entertain Your Teens in Fort Worth

By Autumn Reo, Family Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

There are tons of events and activities going on in the city. Here’s a list of places to send your teen for some supervised fun.

1. Backwoods Paddlesports at Panther Island – Spend the day kayaking, canoeing, or stand-up paddle boarding with Backwoods Paddlesports. They provide the equipment rentals, but you will need to supply the parental supervision.

2. Coyote Drive-In – Expose your teens to the “old school style” of watching a movie at the Coyote Drive-in.

3. Discover the Water Gardens – A beautiful and refreshing oasis, the Fort Worth Water Gardens can be enjoyed any time of the year.

4. Sinaca Studios – Introduce your teens to Sinaca Studios. This funky-cool glass blowing studio offers classes and a free open studio night every second Friday of the month.

5. Sundance Square – Let the teens stroll through their favorite shops in Sundance Square or watch a show with friends — while mom and dad are a cool distance away.

6. Near Southside Neighborhood – Spend the day with your teens at some of the funky new places in Near Southside. Check out old books at The Last Word or see a play at Stage West Theater, or stop for ice cream at Melt or a donut at Funkytown Donuts.

7. Stockyards Station – Show your kiddos why Fort Worth is referred to as “Cowtown.” Stockyards Station is filled with family-friendly restaurants and stores to enjoy.

8. Fort Worth Zoo – C’mon, what person on earth doesn’t like the Zoo? Even teens can spend time at the zoo enjoying the animals.

9. Hole in One – Play a round of golf (or two) with your teens at your favorite course. Learn the sport with the help of experts at Jim McLean Golf Center. You can play a game at Waterchase Golf Club next door after your lesson.

