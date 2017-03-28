Fine Wine, Spring Fun, Farm Events & More in Grapevine This April

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

April is the perfect month to celebrate fun in Grapevine!

On April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 9, step aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for Day Out With Thomas™: The Friendship Tour 2017. Train fans of all ages will cheer with Thomas the Tank Engine™ for a day of family-friendly fun. Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 is presented by Fisher-Price. For tickets, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Tickets/ or call 866-468-7630.

Enjoy wine, fine art and more at the 25th Annual New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail and Blessing of the Vines, presented by Park Place Dealerships, on Saturday, April 8. Begin the day at Grapevine’s Town Square Gazebo at the Blessing of the Vines with a centuries-old European blessing. The celebration continues on the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail. New for 2017, guests will receive their very own one-year-old Champanel grape vine (one per family) to take home. All tickets must be picked up at the Town Square Gazebo, 325 S. Main St., Grapevine. For tickets, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/NewVintage.

On Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., experience the 16th Annual Spring Into Nash. Guests will enjoy interactive activities including campfire cooking, ice cream making, pony and wagon rides, sheep shearing, heritage toys, planting and gardening and more. Stop by the barn to see Nash Farm’s new lambs. Shop at the Grand Opening of Nash Farm’s General Store, featuring 1880s reproductions of games, toys, household goods and souvenirs. Free admission: coupons required for some activities. 626 Ball St., Grapevine. For information, visit www.NashFarm.org.

For additional information, please call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

