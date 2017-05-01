Brunch, Fort Worth-style

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

If you enjoy brunch here’s a list of 6 restaurants you should check out.

Bird Café’s seasonal brunch menu items from Chef Scott Curtis include Creole eggs Benedict, challah French toast, scrambled duck eggs, and pork cheek hash. If you favor lighter fare, try the avocado or egg white omelets or the house-made granola. www.birdinthe.net

Cat City Grill’s brunch menu features eggs Benedict. You’ll find a choice of four, including a spinach Benedict. There are six omelets on the menu, including a veggie version and a seafood omelet with crab cake mix, Swiss cheese and Hollandaise sauce. Also on the brunch menu are Mimosas, Screwdrivers, Bellinis, and the traditional bloody Mary for $2 each. www.catcitygrill.com

Little Red Wasp’s Chef Blaine Staniford’s brunch menu includes traditional French toast, cheddar biscuits, deviled eggs, the extravagant short rib Benedict and house made donut holes, and items seldom on brunch menus such as a Reuben sandwich and brisket pot stickers. www.littleredwasp.com

Piattello Italian Kitchen launched a new brunch menu in April, featuring beautifully prepared seasonal items like their Panzanella salad, a Primavera pizza with spring onions, asparagus, and rosemary. Or try their version of shrimp and grits with polenta and mushrooms, or opt for a brunch-tailored cheese board. www.piattelloitaliankitchen.com

Max’s Wine Dive’s weekend brunch offers traditional gourmet foods like the honey butter Benedict, chilaquiles, CFS and eggs, and a fried egg sandwich large enough to serve two hungry people. The wine list includes several bottles of bubbly to choose from. www.maxswinedive.com/fort-worth-west-7th-st

Reata Restaurant’s brunch menu is packed with traditional favorites spiced with a southwestern twist. Take the biscuits and gravy topped with diced elk sausage. Or there’s a version of chicken and waffles that includes fried quail atop a sweet, crispy cake batter waffle. Their shrimp and grits are served with spicy chorizo sausage. www.reata.net

