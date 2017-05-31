Enjoy Summer Fun at Grapevine’s 9th Annual SummerBlast

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrate summer in Grapevine during the 9th Annual SummerBlast now through Labor Day weekend!

Back with a bang, celebrate the return of Friday Night Fireworks. Sparks will fly and light up the Texas night sky in a beautiful show reflecting over Lake Grapevine every Friday from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day starting at 9:30 p.m. Don’t miss the festive 11-minute shows that are sure to dazzle and delight.

On Tuesday, July 4th, celebrate in true patriotic style with the 35th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine. The 26-minute fireworks spectacular begins at 9:30 p.m. Head to Gaylord Texan Resort for their All-American Garage Party on Tuesday, July 4th. This free event will start at 7 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Resort Parking Garage and features live music, food, and a DJ as they countdown to the big show.

Travel back in time aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The 1920s Victorian-style coaches transport riders of all ages on this celebrated railroad every Friday, Saturday and Sunday all summer long. Choose from three exciting excursions: Grapevine Fun Train, Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyard Excursion and Trinity River Ride. For times and ticket information, visit www.GVRR.com.

Make it a weekend in Grapevine at one of the city’s water parks and hotels. At Great Wolf Lodge, guests will experience even more fun at the 80,000 square-foot water park, the only indoor water park in North Texas. Make a splash at Paradise Springs, the Gaylord Texan Resort’s recently expanded 10-acre guests-only water park! Grapevine is home to 20 hotel properties suiting every budget.

For more information about Grapevine, please visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 817-410-3185.

+ Share This Article