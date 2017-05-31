New West 7th Nightlife on the Rise
Fort Worth’s West 7th area bar scene is growing fast. Here’s a list of newcomers that opened in the last year.
America Gardens
2833 Morton St., 817-439-9660, www.americagardensusa.com
This sprawling 10,000-square-foot patio is referred to as the “Adult Play – ground.” With several outdoor games like cornhole and giant Jenga, it’s a fitting moniker. The patio is dog friendly and the kitchen serves up tasty beverages and a large food menu.
Bar 2909
2909 Morton St., 817-332-2909, www.facebook.com/BAR2909/
Bar 2909 also offers a sprawling outdoor space with large TVs for sports watching, and posh decor indoors. One fun drink to try is the Moscow Mega Mule ($59). The mixed drink serves four or more, all from a 94-ounce copper mug.
Tortaco
910 Currie St., 682-990-0735, www.facebook.com/Tortaco-330807393939993/?ref=br_rs
Tortaco is a fun, new restaurant that serves creative appetizers, mezcals, tortas (sandwiches) and bowls that hover around $8 each. Try the Diablo Shrimp bowl, a spicy blend of jasmine rice, garlic, and generous portions of shrimp.
Fort Worth Pizzeria
2800 Bledsoe St., 817-439-9443, www.facebook.com/Tapftw/
Formerly known as The American Pub, Fort Worth Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza into the late hours. It’s also a great pub with a wide range of craft beer offerings.