New West 7th Nightlife on the Rise

Fort Worth’s West 7th area bar scene is growing fast. Here’s a list of newcomers that opened in the last year.

America Gardens

2833 Morton St., 817-439-9660, www.americagardensusa.com

This sprawling 10,000-square-foot patio is referred to as the “Adult Play – ground.” With several outdoor games like cornhole and giant Jenga, it’s a fitting moniker. The patio is dog friendly and the kitchen serves up tasty beverages and a large food menu.

Bar 2909

2909 Morton St., 817-332-2909, www.facebook.com/BAR2909/

Bar 2909 also offers a sprawling outdoor space with large TVs for sports watching, and posh decor indoors. One fun drink to try is the Moscow Mega Mule ($59). The mixed drink serves four or more, all from a 94-ounce copper mug.

Tortaco

910 Currie St., 682-990-0735, www.facebook.com/Tortaco-330807393939993/?ref=br_rs

Tortaco is a fun, new restaurant that serves creative appetizers, mezcals, tortas (sandwiches) and bowls that hover around $8 each. Try the Diablo Shrimp bowl, a spicy blend of jasmine rice, garlic, and generous portions of shrimp.

Fort Worth Pizzeria

2800 Bledsoe St., 817-439-9443, www.facebook.com/Tapftw/

Formerly known as The American Pub, Fort Worth Pizzeria serves New York-style pizza into the late hours. It’s also a great pub with a wide range of craft beer offerings.

+ Share This Article