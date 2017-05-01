Pour on the Fun at a Craft Brew Experience at Grapevine’s 33rd Annual Main Street Fest

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

The fun is brewing at Grapevine’s 33rd Annual Main Street Fest A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West, May 19, 20, and 21. Special festival events include:

• The Craft Brew Experience, sponsored by Gaylord Texan Resort. Choose up to 8 three-ounce pours from 75 varieties of craft brews produced by more than 36 national, Texas, and local breweries.

• Hear live music on multiple stages throughout Main Street Fest. Stages include the Audi Grapevine Main Stage, the Gazebo Stage, and the Palace Theatre stage. Returning this year is the 4th Annual DFW ICON vocal competition, presented by JG Entertainment.

• Bring the kids to enjoy the always popular KidZone, located behind the Gazebo Stage, featuring returning favorites including the SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium touch pool, LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Junior Builder Competition, and much more.

• Try your luck at the Carnival games or spin up some fun with rides along the Midway. Unlimited Carnival Ride Passes are available for Friday from 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

The 33rd Annual Main Street Fest is open Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Admission is free on Friday until 5 p.m. Adults $7, children 6-12 and seniors $5. Weekend passes are $15. Souvenir weekend passes are $20. For more information, call 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/MainStreetFest.

About Bank of the West

Bank of the West is proud to be an Independent Community Bank, serving the DFW area for three decades; helping to create flourishing communities by putting your dollars to work LOCALLY…with decisions made LOCALLY.

Bank of the West, Member FDIC, Presenting Sponsor of the 33rd Annual Main Street Fest.

