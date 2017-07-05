5 Outdoor Gems in Fort Worth

By Rush Olson, Sports Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

There is much to discover outside Fort Worth’s popular attractions. Explore the city as it originally was at these five natural elements of Fort Worth.

1. Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge Canyon Ridge Trail

9601 Fossil Ridge Rd., www.fwnaturecenter.org/trails/canyon-ridge-trail/

This 3.25-mile point-to-point trail offers stunning views of Lake Worth and is the park’s most difficult trail. Hikers should be prepared for steep inclines.

2. Twin Points Park

10200 Ten Mile Bridge Rd., Eagle Mountain Lake, www.eaglemountainlake.org/twin-points-park/

Stick your toes in the sand at Twin Points Park on the south side of Eagle Mountain Lake. The beachfront is open Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day weekend, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is the hot spot for family fun.

3. Airfield Falls Trailhead and Conservation Park

200 Pumphrey Dr., www.fortworthtexas.gov/news/2017/04/airfield-falls/

Recently opened to the public last month, this hidden destination features the county’s largest natural waterfall and is complete with an airborne theme with part of a retired McDonnell Douglas C-9 on display.

4. Tandy Hills Park

3400 View St., www.tandyhills.org/

The Tandy Hills Natural Area features a plot of undeveloped prairie that will give you an idea of what North Texas might have looked like before human settlement.

5. The Victor and Cleyone Tinsley Garden, Fort Worth Botanic Garden

3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., www.fwbg.org/rock-springs-woods/

Part of the Botanic Garden’s original 1912 remit, the garden is a lesser-known area of the attraction and features ponds, a boardwalk, a stone walkway and bridge with a superb view.

