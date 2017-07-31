Off the Menu in Fort Worth

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

Ordering an item that’s not on the menu at a non-chain restaurant is a bit of a challenge. We’ve got a few suggestions. Here are 5 off-the-menu items in Fort Worth that you can get if you ask.

1. Torchy’s Tacos has a not-so-secret menu listing of additional tacos, like The Matador – brisket and grilled jalapeno topped with pickled onions, jack cheese, avocado, sour cream and tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla. www.torchystacos.com.

2. There are chicken strips at Lucille’s Stateside Bistro on the children’s menu, but if you order them off the menu as an entrée, they will come with gravy. www.lucilesstatesidebistro.com.

3. Billy Bob’s Texas has a signature drink called a Three-Legged Monkey. The drink is Crown Royal whiskey straight from the freezer, with a touch of Coke and a touch of Sprite. Of course, if you wanted to make the drink a little more Fort Worth, you could ask for TX Whiskey. www.billybobstexas.com.

4. Cane Rosso’s got a few PG-13 secret pizza offerings. Order a Heimy Bastard, but only on Tuesdays, for a tasty pizza featuring soppressata and spicy honey along with Heim BBQ’s famous burnt ends. www.canerosso.com/fort-worth.

5. Reata Restaurant in Downtown holds no secret menu, but offers a few special menu items if you know what to ask for. First, you can substitute the sublime jalapeno cheese grits for potatoes or any starch on the menu. And second, when you’re ordering your seasonal cobbler or West Texas pecan pie a la mode, ask for the cinnamon ice cream instead of the standard vanilla. www.reata.net.

