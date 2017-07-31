Sip Some Fun at Grapevine’s 31st Annual GrapeFest®

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Sip and celebrate at Grapevine’s 31st Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, September 14, 15, 16 and 17. Set in beautiful Historic Downtown Grapevine, guests can experience a variety of exciting taste sensations, many of which are not normally available in Texas. This year’s event will feature a special emphasis on wines from Texas, New York’s Finger Lakes region and Canada’s Niagara-on-the-Lake region.

GrapeFest, the largest wine festival in the Southwest U.S. offers four days of family-friendly festival fun for all ages. Can’t miss events include the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, Texas Wine Tribute, GrapeStomp, Champagne Terrace, KidsWorld, GrapeFest Golf Classic, GrapeFest Tennis Classic, ItalianCarFest, live entertainment and more!

Savor more than 140 Texas varietals from 38 Texas wineries at the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the United States. During 11 sessions throughout the weekend, guests taste and vote for their favorites— winners will be announced on Sunday, September 17. Tickets are $23 in advance or $25 at the festival. Guests must be 21 and over to enter.

Stomp your way to victory at the GrapeStomp competition, where teams of two take turns stomping nearly 20 pounds of grapes. Stomp the most juice and you might qualify for the Grand Champion StompOff on Sunday, with winners being awarded the coveted “Purple Foot” award. A free special stomping area is also available for kids 12 and under.

The 31st Annual GrapeFest, presented by Bank of the West, opens on Thursday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Admission is free all day Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday. Hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission prices are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children and free for children five and under. Weekend passes are available for $18 and souvenir weekend passes are $23. For the schedule, event information or to purchase tickets, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or visit www.GrapeFest.com.

+ Share This Article