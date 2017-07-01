Your SummerBlast Getaway Awaits in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrate Grapevine’s 9th Annual SummerBlast now through Labor Day! Discover fun for the whole family including water parks, fireworks, interactive exhibits, outdoor activities and more.

Tuesday, July 4th, Grapevine celebrates in true patriotic style with the 35th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine. The 26-minute fireworks spectacular begins at 9:30 p.m. Download patriotic music to accompany the show at www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Summer.

The glimmer and shimmer continues all summer long with Friday Night Fireworks in a beautiful show reflecting over Lake Grapevine every Friday now through Labor Day starting at 9:30 p.m. The 11-minute shows are scheduled July 4, 7, 14, 21 and 28, August 4, 11, 18 and 25 and September 1. Download music at www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/SummerBlast. For one of the best viewing sites, head to the fifth floor of Gaylord Texan Resort’s Parking Garage for the All-American Garage Party. This free event starts at 7 p.m. and features live music, food, and a DJ hosting fun and games. Other viewing locations include Grapevine’s lakeside parks. Parking or entry fees may apply.

Learn about Grapevine’s railroad Past, Present and Future at the “Grapevine Rails: Rolling Through Time” exhibit in Grapevine’s Tower Gallery. The exhibit showcases the ways the railroad impacted the growth of Grapevine from a farming community in the 1840s to the world-class destination it is today, as well as the continuing evolution of transportation with TEXRail. Hear stories from the early days of steam rail, discover the Lone Star Hi-Railers Club 1,000 square-foot O-gauge model railroad display, and play in the train yard. Open now through September 17, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission is free.

Find savings in a variety of Grapevine hotel packages. Many of Grapevine’s 20 hotels offer added values, and package deals. To find the perfect hotel option, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Getaways or call 817-410-3185.

