I Read the News Today, Oh, Boy…

Join the party on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 p.m. as the premier Beatles Tribute Band, A Hard Night’s Day, rocks Fort Worth’s Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 111 E. 3rd St.

Your $20 advance donation to the 11th Annual Benefit Bash will go to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Charity, a North Texas organization that helps local families with substantial medical needs and bills. Tickets will be $25 at the door. Limited edition event T-shirts and a few silent auction items will be available, too!

PMR Charity

Founded by Dr. Omar Selod and run by a dedicated committee of volunteers, PMR Charity serves the Fort Worth community by raising funds to provide financial assistance to those who cannot afford to pay for their medical services. Since 2004, PMR Charity’s primary fundraiser has been an annual golf tournament that has allowed the nonprofit to contribute to patients with varying medical needs – from stroke victims to amputees – whose mounting medical bills were causing a tremendous strain on their quality of life and on their families. Sadly, PMR Charity has more demand than it has resources, especially given the economic downturn. While the organization continues to grow, so does the need for financial support. To learn more, please visit www.pmrcharity.org or check out its page on Facebook.

A Hard Night’s Day

For over 20 years, A Hard Night’s Day has been known as Dallas’ best Beatles tribute band, and has consistently received the Dallas Observer Music Award for Best Cover Band. A Hard Night’s Day has never missed an AAF Benefit Bash and plays a full three-hour set for the cause. To learn more about the band, please visit www.hardnightsday.com or follow them on Facebook.

AAF

The American Advertising Federation of Fort Worth is one of the community’s oldest-running professional service organizations, celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2009. AAF-Fort Worth is the local chapter of the American Advertising Federation, the nation’s oldest and largest national advertising trade association and the only association representing all facets of the advertising industry. AAF is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and is the “Unifying Voice for Advertising.” To learn more about AAF-Fort Worth, please visit www.aaffortworth.com or follow them on Facebook.

