Celebrate Grapevine’s 31st Annual GrapeFest® Early

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrate the fruit of the vine at Grapevine’s 31st Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, September 14, 15, 16, and 17. Set in beautiful Historic Downtown Grapevine, guests can experience a variety of tasting sensations at the largest wine festival in the Southwest U.S. Kick off this four-day family-friendly festival early with a series of special pre-events.

Attendees can celebrate early:

• Wednesday, September 6, 6 p.m. Sip and savor at a pre-event pairing at Messina Hof featuring the Mozzarella Company. This event will feature an assortment of artisanal cheeses and cured and smoked meats paired with wines from Messina Hof Winery, Bryan, TX.

• Friday, September 8, 8:30 a.m. Tee off festival fun with the 2017 GrapeFest Golf Classic on September 8 at the Grapevine Golf Course. This four-person scramble benefits the A.J. Harper Memorial Scholarship Fund for area students.

• Saturday, September 9, 6:30 p.m. Attend the Texas Wine Tribute, a prestigious annual Texas Wine Industry event that features the presentation of the “Tall in Texas” award. For the first time, two wineries have been selected. The 2017 recipients are Brennan Vineyards, Comanche, TX, and Lost Oak Winery, Burleson, TX.

• Saturday, September 9, 10 a.m. Rev up your engines at the 14th Annual ItalianCarFest at historic Nash Farm. More than 80 Italian cars will be on display, showcasing everything from Fiats to Ferraris.

The 31st Annual GrapeFest, opens Thursday, September 14 at 10 a.m. Admission is free all day Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday. Hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and children and free for children five and under. Weekend passes are available for $18 and souvenir weekend passes are $23. For more information or tickets, visit www.GrapeFest.com or call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338.

