Impressive Local Art Galleries

By Edward Brown, Nightlife Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

Fort Worth art galleries serve the role of connecting customers with painters, photographers, and sculptors. Discover three local galleries that reflect the cultural trends in the city.

Milan Gallery

505 Houston Street

www.milangallery.com

For more than 24 years, Milan Gallery has worked with professional artists from here and abroad. At any time, there are around 200 pieces adorning the gallery’s walls from 40 artists. Store proprietor Tal Milan keeps the downtown store active with shows and events, including The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss, which runs through August.

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery Street

www.fortworksart.com

Since opening just over a year ago, Fort Works Art has become synonymous with lavish opening night events, unconventional artists and community engagement through educational programs and free lectures. Painter and Fort Works Art proprietor Lauren Childs describes her vision as “ambitious.” Her long-term goal is to raise the profile of Fort Worth artists. To that end, she pairs local and nationally recognized artists in many of her shows.

Artspace 111

111 Hampton Street

www.artspace111.com

Artspace 111 has evolved over the past 35 years. But at its core, the gallery has always served local artists by connecting them with fans and patrons. Since taking ownership of the Artspace in 2007, Margery Gossett has introduced juried art competitions, expanded the number of artists represented by the gallery, and, more recently, created a consulting business to sell art to new businesses and developments.

Fall Gallery Night occurs September 9, 2017, at multiple art venues around the city. It’s a great way to begin exploring Fort Worth’s resplendent galleries.

