Celebrate Family-Friendly Fall Fun in Grapevine October 14

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Happy Fall Y’all! On Saturday, October 14, Grapevine will be the center of fall fun in North Texas with a pumpkin full of family-friendly activities.

Start your day at the 20th Annual Butterfly Flutterby. Celebrating the migration of the monarch butterfly, the day begins with a Butterfly Costume Parade. The parade route will start at East Wall and Jenkins Streets (across from City Hall) and end at the Grapevine Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park, 411 Ball St. Children and pets are invited to wear their favorite butterfly costume for the parade. Registration for the Costume Parade begins at 8:45 a.m., with the Parade beginning at 10 a.m. Following the parade, enjoy interactive games, a scavenger hunt, face painting and more. Live butterfly releases will occur throughout the event.

Experience life on the farm at the 17th Annual Fall Round-Up at Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm, 626 Ball St. from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities at the 17th Annual Fall Round-Up include apple-pie making, pumpkin patch and pumpkin decorating, live music, farm animals, wagon rides, wood carving demonstrations, heritage toys and games, wood-burning stove cooking demonstrations and more. Admission is free but some activities require a participation fee.

For that evening, bring your blankets and chairs to the 2017 Sunset Concert Series from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Grapevine Botanical Gardens. The sounds of Escape: Journey Cover Band will entertain guests under the stars at the free outdoor concert series. Children can also enjoy free gardening activities.

For more information about Grapevine, please call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

