Create Lifetime Christmas Memories in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas®
By Leigh Lyons, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
Create lifetime Christmas memories in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days, Grapevine is Texas’ must-visit destination of the season. Enjoy millions of magical lights, enormous decorations, Christmas events and more that perfectly capture the spirit of Christmas in Grapevine. Events include:
- North Pole Express®, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, November 24, 25 and 26 and December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
- 14th Annual Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! (two million pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) and Snow Tubing, Gaylord Texan Resort, November 10 – January 1, 2018;
- Snowland, Great Wolf Lodge, November 25 – January 1, 2018;
- Carol of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, November 20;
- Merry Christmas Charlie Brown Exhibit, Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s Tower Gallery, November 1 – January 16;
- Hot Chocolate Bar and Happy Hour, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, November 24 – December 23;
- Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop, November 17 – December 31;
- “Dismay in a Manger,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, November 17, 18, 24, 25 and 30. December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30;
- Special shopping hours at Grapevine Mills, Thursday, November 23, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday, November 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.;
- Classic Christmas Movies, Palace Theatre, December 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23;
- Twinkle Light Boat Parade, Lake Grapevine, December 2;
- Victorian Christmas, Nash Farm, December 2;
- “A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek,”, Palace Theatre, December 2;
- “An Elvis Christmas Classic Starring Kraig Parker,” Palace Theatre, December 3;
- Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, December 7;
- Rocky Gribble presents “A Grapevine Opry Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 9;
- “Finding Christmas” featuring GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio, Palace Theatre, December 14, 15 and 16 and
- “A Forever Young Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 17 and 18.
During December, experience LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, holiday performances and classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre, Christmas Wine Trains and more. For a complete listing of Grapevine’s events, call 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.