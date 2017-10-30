Your KEY to the Greater Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine & Mid Cities Area.

Create Lifetime Christmas Memories in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas®

{ October 30, 2017 }

By Leigh Lyons, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Create lifetime Christmas memories in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days, Grapevine is Texas’ must-visit destination of the season. Enjoy millions of magical lights, enormous decorations, Christmas events and more that perfectly capture the spirit of Christmas in Grapevine. Events include:

  • North Pole Express®, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, November 24, 25 and 26 and December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.
  • 14th Annual Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! (two million pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) and Snow Tubing, Gaylord Texan Resort, November 10 – January 1, 2018;
  • Snowland, Great Wolf Lodge, November 25 – January 1, 2018;
  • Carol of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, November 20;
  • Merry Christmas Charlie Brown Exhibit, Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s Tower Gallery, November 1 – January 16;
  • Hot Chocolate Bar and Happy Hour, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, November 24 – December 23;
  • Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop, November 17 – December 31;
  • “Dismay in a Manger,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, November 17, 18, 24, 25 and 30. December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30;
  • Special shopping hours at Grapevine Mills, Thursday, November 23, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday, November 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.;
  • Classic Christmas Movies, Palace Theatre, December 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23;
  • Twinkle Light Boat Parade, Lake Grapevine, December 2;
  • Victorian Christmas, Nash Farm, December 2;
  • “A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek,”, Palace Theatre, December 2;
  • “An Elvis Christmas Classic Starring Kraig Parker,” Palace Theatre, December 3;
  • Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, December 7;
  • Rocky Gribble presents “A Grapevine Opry Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 9;
  • “Finding Christmas” featuring GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio, Palace Theatre, December 14, 15 and 16 and
  • “A Forever Young Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 17 and 18.

During December, experience LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, holiday performances and classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre, Christmas Wine Trains and more. For a complete listing of Grapevine’s events, call 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.  