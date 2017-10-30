Create Lifetime Christmas Memories in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas®

By Leigh Lyons, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Create lifetime Christmas memories in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With more than 1,400 events in 40-plus days, Grapevine is Texas’ must-visit destination of the season. Enjoy millions of magical lights, enormous decorations, Christmas events and more that perfectly capture the spirit of Christmas in Grapevine. Events include:

North Pole Express ® , Grapevine Vintage Railroad, November 24, 25 and 26 and December 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23.

14 th Annual Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! (two million pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas ) and Snow Tubing , Gaylord Texan Resort, November 10 – January 1, 2018;

Snowland , Great Wolf Lodge, November 25 – January 1, 2018;

Carol of Lights , Historic Downtown Grapevine, November 20;

Merry Christmas Charlie Brown Exhibit , Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s Tower Gallery, November 1 – January 16;

Hot Chocolate Bar and Happy Hour , Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, November 24 – December 23;

Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop , November 17 – December 31;

“Dismay in a Manger,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, November 17, 18, 24, 25 and 30. December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30;

Special shopping hours at Grapevine Mills , Thursday, November 23, 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. and Friday, November 24, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.;

Classic Christmas Movies , Palace Theatre, December 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23;

Twinkle Light Boat Parade , Lake Grapevine, December 2;

Victorian Christmas , Nash Farm, December 2;

“A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek,” , Palace Theatre, December 2;

“An Elvis Christmas Classic Starring Kraig Parker,” Palace Theatre, December 3;

Parade of Lights , Historic Downtown Grapevine, December 7;

Rocky Gribble presents “A Grapevine Opry Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 9;

“Finding Christmas” featuring GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio , Palace Theatre, December 14, 15 and 16 and

“A Forever Young Christmas,” Palace Theatre, December 17 and 18.

During December, experience LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, holiday performances and classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre, Christmas Wine Trains and more. For a complete listing of Grapevine’s events, call 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

+ Share This Article