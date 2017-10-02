Fall Festivals in Fort Worth

By Sarah Covington, Assistant Director of PR, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

Fall festival season is upon us! Enjoy the change in weather at one of Fort Worth’s many family-friendly events.

Kimbell Fest: Casanova, October 14, Kimbell Art Museum

A celebration of love, Kimbell Fest will feature contemporary live music on the lawn, stunning performances, family activities and a Casanova’s MasqueRIDE, and a theatrical excursion on two wheels around the Cultural District. Admission is free.

RioFest, River District, October 14

Come early and stay late for a picturesque fall afternoon featuring the best of Fort Worth’s culture: live music, homegrown artists, local shop owners and delicious food and drink vendors. Pre-purchased tickets are $20 & $30 at the door.

Arts Goggle, Near Southside, October 21

This trendy neighborhood south of downtown will transform its streets, sidewalks and businesses into an art experience like no other. There will be 500+ artists, 50 bands and five main stages across 15 city blocks. Event is free.

Red Steagall Cowboy Gathering & Western Swing Festival, Fort Worth Stockyards, October 27-29

As the nation’s premier western heritage event, visitors will enjoy exciting Ranch Rodeo action such as a chuck wagon camp and cook-off, poetry and fiddle competitions and plenty of western swing dances.

Bell Helicopter Fort Worth Alliance Air Show, Alliance Airport, October 28-29

One of the largest community events in Fort Worth, spectators will enjoy static and historical displays and world-class air shows by the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight, Patriot Parachute Team, Sean D. Tucker, and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels to name a few. Admission is free; parking is $20 per vehicle.

Treat Street, Stockyards Station, October 31

Head down to the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards on October 31 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. for costume contests, pumpkin decorating, games, and hayrides.

