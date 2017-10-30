Make Your Holidays Merry and Bright at Enchant Christmas in Arlington

Don’t miss the BIGGEST (and brightest) event in North Texas this holiday season! This Christmas, get ready to celebrate the season with the United States debut of one of the merriest and brightest events that has ever been seen – Enchant Christmas Light Maze and Market.

Based upon the delightful children’s story “The Adventures of Enchant: The Great Search,” written by Leanne Johnston, a world of wonder awaits you at this outdoor, strolling winter wonderland held from November 24 through December 31 at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Founder Kevin Johnston states, “There’s so much to see and do at Enchant Christmas. Families and friends will enjoy more than 300,000 sq. ft. of incredible lights and activities.” He adds, “Kids will have a blast as they help Santa Claus find his nine-missing reindeer in the world’s largest light maze.”

In addition to experiencing the incredible maze, families can take this year’s Christmas card photos around the largest outdoor Christmas tree in North Texas and glide around a magical ice skating pond. Feeling a little hungry? Eat, drink, and be merry while enjoying everything from funnel cakes to delicious dinners at one of 21 food trucks. Moms and dads need a little rest? Then, sit back, enjoy a beverage, and let your kids run free in the Enchant Mini Maze. Don’t forget to visit Santa Claus in his one-of-a-kind golden palace!

Enchant Christmas also features a unique Christmas market, combining a variety of local vendors and artisans that’s perfect for holiday shopping. Underneath beautiful market huts, you’ll find an array of gift ideas for your family and friends to knock out your Christmas shopping list – everything from home decor, jewelry, gourmet foods, holiday gifts and more! The Christmas Market also includes an Arlington favorite, the Texas Christkindl Market, as the all-new Texas Christkindl Market Lane!

Advance tickets are $29.95 for adults, $21.95 for children ages 5 to 14, and children 4 and under are free. Save $5 on all tickets when you purchase your tickets in advance online. Limited VIP tickets are available for each night with all-inclusive catering. Enchant also has special offers for Seniors, Military, and First Responders. For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.EnchantChristmas.com. Limited tickets are available per night. At past Enchant Christmas events, many nights did sell out quickly, so be sure to buy early. Parking is free.

In collaboration with the Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Texas Rangers, from November 24 through December 31, Enchant Christmas illuminates the Texas skies in Lot F at Globe Life Park, 1000 Ballpark Way (on the corners of Copeland Road and AT&T Way), Arlington, Texas 76011. Enchant is open from 5 p.m.-11 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Closed December 24 (Christmas Eve) and Mondays with the exception of December 18 and 25 (Christmas Day).

With more than two million twinkling lights and over 1000 brilliantly lit sculptures, you’ll create memories with your loved ones that will last well beyond the holiday season. For information, visit www.EnchantChristmas.com or www.txchristkindlmarket.com.

