Sweet Treats in Fort Worth

By Laurie James, Visit Fort Worth Foodie Blogger

There’s no shortage of sweet treats in Fort Worth. Between Melt Ice Creams, Dude, Sweet Chocolate, Steel City Pops, Gypsy Scoops, and Sweet Sammies, you could have fresh, local sweet goodness almost every day of the week. Here are five more unique places to satiate your sweet tooth in the Fort.

1. Alchemy Pops are house-made and sweetened with organic sugar or local honey. There’s no artificial coloring in the popsicles, so what you’re seeing is just the hue of the locally grown fresh fruit. Because the offerings are seasonal, the menus change frequently.

2. Freeze Factory is home to something you’ve probably never tried: Hawaiian Shaved Ice. But once you try it, you won’t know how you lived without it! The shaved ice has a different texture than traditional ground ice for snow cones. The watermelon burst is what all the kids are talking about: It’s a scooped-out mini-melon filled with flavored shaved ice, then topped with licorice strings, lollipops and all kinds of candy.

3. Kokitos Fruit, Desserts and Snacks offers homemade auga frescas, fruit smoothies and other treats like chocolate-dipped strawberries and fruit arrangements that are almost too pretty to eat! You can find piña coladas in real pineapple shells, and mango with chamoy, the sweet-tart-spicy seasoning blend used in Mexican cooking.

4. Leah’s Sweet Treats has been around for about five years. In addition to the traditional wedding cakes, cupcakes and cookies, Leah’s offers a sprinkle cake: a cake covered in frosting, topped with sprinkles! The whimsical treats can be customized with fondant shapes for birthdays or pretty much any occasion.

5. Savor Pâtisserie offers French macarons (the ping pong ball-sized, cream-filled, slightly crunchy cookie-like treats) that melt in your mouth. Not to be confused with macaroons (almond paste dough that’s shaped like a little star). Buy them singly, by the dozen, or in an impressive-looking tower for a unique party gift. You will also find traditional flavors (vanilla, chocolate, lavender, champagne or lemon).

