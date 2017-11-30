Create Lifetime Christmas Memories in Grapevine, The Christmas Capital of Texas®

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Create lifetime Christmas memories in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With 1,400 events in 40 days, Grapevine is Texas’ must-visit destination of the season. Enjoy millions of magical lights, enormous decorations, Christmas events and more that perfectly capture the spirit of Christmas in Grapevine. Events include:

• Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE! (Two million pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas) and Snow Tubing, Gaylord Texan Resort, through Jan. 1;

• Snowland, Great Wolf Lodge, through Jan. 1;

• North Pole Express® presented by Great Wolf Lodge, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23;

• Merry Christmas Charlie Brown Exhibition, Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s Tower Gallery, through Jan. 16;

• Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop, through Dec. 31;

• Hot Chocolate Bar and Happy Hour, Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, through Dec. 23;

• “Dismay in a Manger,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, Dec. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30;

• Classic Christmas Movies, Palace Theatre, Dec. 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 19, 20, 21, 22 & 23;

• Victorian Christmas, Nash Farm, Dec. 2;

• Twinkle Light Boat Parade, Lake Grapevine, Dec. 2;

• “A Merry Little Christmas Show with Ricki Derek,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 2;

• “An Elvis Christmas Classic Starring Kraig Parker,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 3;

• Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, Dec. 7;

• Christmas Wine Trains, Grapevine Vintage Railroad, Dec. 7 & 14;

• Rocky Gribble presents “A Grapevine Opry Christmas,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 9;

• “Finding Christmas” featuring GENTRI: The Gentlemen Trio, Palace Theatre, Dec. 14, 15 & 16, and

• “A Forever Young Christmas,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 17 & 18.

For a complete list of Grapevine’s events, call 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas.

