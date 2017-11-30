Holiday Performances in Fort Worth

Nothing gets you into the holiday mood like a seasonal musical, ballet or even a classic holiday movie.

A Motown Christmas: Jubilee Theater

Through December 24

Join Jubilee Theatre for A Motown Christmas. The Motown sound and gospel music have always been intertwined. This holiday musical performance mixes contemporary Christmas songs and classics like “Ave Maria” and “Silent Night” with a Motor City twist.

Santa Claus: A New Musical: Casa Mañana

Through December 23

The holiday spirit’s also alive at Casa Mañana, where Santa Claus: A New Musical runs through December 23. After a thousand years helming the sleigh, Santa decides it’s time to retire. Who will come fill his jolly red suit?

The Nutcracker: Bass Performance Hall

December 8-24

The glorious holiday ballet The Nutcracker comes to life as Texas Ballet Theater takes the stage at Bass Performance Hall. If this news has visions of sugarplums dancing in your head, you need to jump on tickets.

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Gift of the Magi: McDavid Studio

December 13-17

Sister’s Christmas Catechism: The Gift of the Magi runs at the McDavid Studio from December 13-17. Imagine a retelling of the Christmas story with a nun-turned-detective who wants to know: What happened to the Wise Men’s gold?

Cowboy Christmas: Bass Performance Hall

December 18

Western singer, rancher, and poet Michael Martin Murphey brings his annual Cowboy Christmas to Bass Performance Hall December 18. Murphey’s 24th annual cowboy extravaganza merges classic cowboy stories with the singer’s golden tenor.

Robert Earl Keen: Bass Performance Hall

December 30

Performing Arts Fort Worth presents Texas singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen on December 30 as part of Bass Hall’s Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Popular Entertainment Series. Keen is known for his story-songs, and none are more vivid than “Merry Christmas from the Family.” His annual holiday stint at Bass Hall is filled with Americana and Texas country music, and a lot of stories.

