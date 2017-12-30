Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Music

By Edward Brown, Nightlife Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is loaded with dozens of fun events and main attractions, not least of which is the Coors Light Roadhouse. The music series will host dozens of world-class Country and Americana music acts at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Jan. 12 through Feb. 3.

Texas crooner Andy Meadows backed by his big band on Jan. 12 brings standards and original songs with a jazzy, western swing lilt. Meadow’s deep, velvety voice is sure to leave an impression.

Oklahoma native Jason Young blends an edgy rock feel with a Country sentiment. His song “Under My Skin” was featured in the 2014 movie An Evergreen Christmas. The band’s tunes run the gamut of moods, as does Young’s agile voice. Catch him Jan. 18.

Poo Live Crew is “America’s favorite cover band,” according to their website. True or not, the raucous ’90s band (performing Jan. 26) keeps a busy schedule while performing in attention-grabbing regalia. They aren’t taking themselves too seriously, just having fun while playing tunes we all know and can sing along with.

Country singer-songwriter Kody West is a relative newcomer to the local scene. His voice is full of vigor and drives his songs like a melodic piston. Kody has come a long way in a short time, a climb that’s been fueled by talent and relentless work. Catch this up-and-comer Feb. 1.

Admission to the Coors Light Roadhouse is free with purchase of daily grounds admission, souvenir pin, badge, and Museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, admission is $10. All ages are welcome. The Roadhouse serves beer and wine. Tuesdays feature a live broadcast by 95.9 The Ranch.

Coors Light Roadhouse Schedule

Sunday-Monday: Closed, except January 14 and 15.

Tuesday-Thursday: 6 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-1 a.m.

