Save the Date for 2018 Festivals & Events in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Discover why Grapevine is the number one festival and events destination in Texas! Officially recognized as a World Festival & Events City by the International Festival & Events Association, Grapevine welcomed more than one and a half million visitors to the city’s festivals and special events in 2017. So, make your plans now to attend all of these exciting Grapevine events in 2018!

• Sweetheart Wine Trail, February 10 and 11

• Jazz Wine Trains, March 22 and 23

• Grapevine Farmers Market, April 5-October 13 (Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays)

• Grapevine Market, April 5-October 13 (Thursday and Saturdays)

• Day Out with Thomas™, April 13, 14, 15 and April 20, 21 and 22

• 26th Annual New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail and Blessing of the Vines, April 14

• 17th Annual Spring Into Nash, April 21

• 12th Annual ChocolateFest, May 4 and 5

• 34th Annual Main Street Fest, May 18, 19 and 20

• 10th Annual SummerBlast, May 25-September 3

• 32nd Annual GrapeFest®, September 13, 14, 15 and 16

• 18th Annual Fall Round-Up at Nash Farm, October 20

• 21st Annual Butterfly Flutterby, October 20

• Hallo-Wine Trail, October 27 and 28

• Christmas Capital of Texas®, mid-November 2018-early January 2019

Many of Grapevine’s hotels offer special rates and packages during annual festival and events. For hotel information, tickets or more information regarding Grapevine’s festivals and events, please contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

