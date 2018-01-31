Fall in Love with Romantic Grapevine Events This February

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

You’ll love all of the opportunities to celebrate with that special someone this February in Grapevine. Here are just a few of the special Valentine’s events.

Experience Grapevine’s Sweetheart Wine Trail, February 10 and 11. Participants receive three wine tastings at each participating winery tasting room, a souvenir wine glass and food samplings. Tickets are $50 per person per day in advance and the event is held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. Participating wineries include Cross Timbers Winery, Grape Vine Springs Winery, Homestead Winery, Messina Hof Grapevine Winery, Sloan & Williams Winery, Umbra Winery, and Wine Fusion. To purchase tickets, visit www.grapevinewinerytrail.com.

Set your heart on fire at Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Hot Date Night February 10, 13, and 14. This unique Valentine experience features cocktails, sweet treats, and hot molten glass. Guests can create their very own heart and flower with the professional glassblowers. Cost is $165 per couple and reservations are required. Looking for a family-friendly Valentine’s experience? Head to Vetro Glassblowing Studio on February 3 to create a flower ($30) or heart ($45). No reservations are required and all ages are welcome. For more information, visit www.vetroartglass.com.

Still searching for a sweet gift? Look no further than Dr. Sue’s Chocolate. Dr. Sue is a practicing physician who has perfected the art of creating all-natural, dark chocolate that comes in a variety of rich and decadent flavors. Other sweet spots include JudyPie and Chocolate Moonshine Co. Or shop Historic Main Street in Downtown Grapevine, offering more than 80 locally owned shops, boutiques, jewelry stores and art galleries, where you can purchase one of a kind treasures. Grapevine also offers great shopping options such as Grapevine Mills, Bass Pro Shops, and Grapevine Towne Center.

Complete your romantic getaway with a special package at one of Grapevine’s hotels. For more information, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 1-800-457-6338.

