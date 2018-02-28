Grapevine Blooming with Fun Events this Spring

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

From March 10 through March 16, hop aboard Spring Fling on the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The excursions will feature interactive games and activities onboard. The Saturday through Friday excursions depart Grapevine for the Fort Worth Stockyards at 1 p.m., arriving at approximately 2:20 p.m. The return trip departs the Stockyards at 4:15 p.m., and returns at approximately 5:45 p.m. For tickets, visit www.GVRR.com.

Adults can enjoy a ride aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad on St. Patrick’s Day for the Kiss Me I’m Irish Express. This 21 and up train excursion taking place March 17 at 7 p.m. will include two green craft brews for each guest, heavy Irish style hors d’oeuvres and a souvenir beer mug. For tickets, visit www.GVRR.com.

Bring the entire family to Grapevine’s Settlement to City Museums. This collection of buildings features four historic museums that tell the history of Grapevine including the Keeling House Museum, Donald Schoolhouse, Cotton Ginners Museum, and the Grapevine Historical Museum. Open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., free admission. On March 17 from 1-3 p.m., visitors can learn the art and history of silhouette portrait making at Silhouettes of the Past, $5. For more information, visit www.GrapevineMuseums.com.

Hit a high note aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s Jazz Wine Trains Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24. During this one-of-a-kind event, riders will sample a variety of wines from the winery tasting rooms along Grapevine’s Urban Wine Trail, enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, dessert and live jazz entertainment, all in the beautiful setting of historic 1920s era coaches. Boarding begins at 6:40 p.m. with departure promptly at 7 p.m. and returns at approximately 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $59 per person and riders must be 21 and older. Tickets on sale now at www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/JazzWineTrains.

For additional information about Grapevine, please visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 817-410-3185.

