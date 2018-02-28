Places to Buy and View Western Art

By Laurie James, Arts and Culture Writer, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

In a city both steeped in western heritage and rich arts, why can’t you have the best of both worlds? Here are seven places where you can view and purchase Western art in Fort Worth.

1. Adobe Western Art Gallery, www.adobewesternart.com

From posters to oil paintings to vintage and historical prints, there’s a little something for every Western art lover to buy. There are also more sophisticated mixed media pieces, like James Moore’s Spring in bronze on stone and Tammy Lynne Penn’s radiant Together We Fly in bronze.

2. Amon Carter Museum of American Art, www.cartermuseum.org

The Museum houses premier examples of American painters of the 19th and 20th centuries whose art features the American West. Close to 400 works by Frederic Remington and Charles M. Russell, arguably the two greatest artists of the American West are housed in the Museum. Admission is always free.

3. The Dewey Street Bridge, www.publicartarchive.org/work/dewey-street-bridge-project

Art is everywhere, even on our bridges. The Dewey Street Bridge showcases artist Leticia Huerta’s beautiful Leather Roses & Stars, a series of bas-relief images in the concrete, which are drawn from the saddles, and garments of cowboys and cowgirls of Fort Worth’s past. The piece is part of the Fort Worth Public Art Collection.

4. National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, www.cowgirl.net

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame is a one-of-a-kind day trip though the history of women who shaped the American West. The museum houses a collection of 5,000 Western artifacts, along with books, archives, and oral histories. The Hall of Fame is home to 228 pioneers, artists, writers, entertainers, humanitarians, businesswomen, educators, ranchers, and rodeo.

5. Sid Richardson Museum, www.sidrichardsonmuseum.org

The Sid Richardson Museum houses the preeminent local collection of Western art in Fort Worth. The museum is home to a permanent collection of works by Frederic Remington and Charles M. Russell, which vividly bring to life the romance of the American West. Admission to the museum is free.

6. Stockyards Museum, www.stockyardsmuseum.org

The Stockyards Museum houses living history –– from the Chisholm Trail to the livestock markets and processing plants, all of the stories and memories of the Northside of Fort Worth are here.

7. Tandy Leather Museum, www.tandyleather.com

The Tandy Leather Museum is the area’s only exhibitor of handcrafted leatherworks, including items like belts, saddles, golf bags, a guitar case and something totally unexpected: hand-tooled pictures of western scenes. Admission to the museum is free.

