5 Best Tex-Mex in Fort Worth’s Northside

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Visit Fort Worth

Dos Molina’s, 404 NW 25th St.

On Fort Worth’s Northside, Dos Molina’s is a hybrid of traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes. You can have your choice of five different kinds of nachos or a burrito on a menu that also features traditional dishes like mole.

El Asadero, 1535 N. Main St .

El Asardero, also on the Northside, offers another true Mex/Tex-Mex mix. The menu is loaded with half a dozen kinds of nachos and many fajita options (including fajita nachos) as well!

Joe T. Garcia’s standard dinner menu includes beef or chicken fajitas and their version of nachos: a chalupa-sized corn tortilla smothered in cheddar cheese with slivered jalapenos to top it with, if you wish. The lunch menu also features cheese, bean and beef nachos.

Los Vaqueros, 2629 N. Main St.

Johnny Cisneros III’s kitchen at Los Vaqueros comfortably blends Mexican, Tex-Mex and some true original ideas. Fajitas, a carne asada salad, and brisket tacos share space on the menu with the Don Juan Coco Von (a riff on the French Coc au Vin) and rotisserie Tequila chick en tacos.

La Playa Maya, 1540 N. Main St.