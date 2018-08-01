Adventure Awaits This August in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Grapevine’s 10th Annual SummerBlast is underway and it’s the perfect time to plan an adventure-filled summer getaway with fun options for the whole family.

Have some Texas-sized fun at Gaylord Texan Resort’s 15th Annual SummerFest featuring The Smurfs, presented by Aquafina. Check out fun events such as Papa Smurf’s Search Party Scavenger Hunt, Breakfast With The Smurfs, bubly™ Splash Party and much more. From family entertainment, unique culinary programs, to exciting outdoor activities, including the 10-acre pool & lazy river playground Paradise Springs, there is an abundance of activities for all ages to enjoy. For more information, visit www.GaylordTexan.com.

Celebrate summer at the largest indoor hotel water park in North Texas at Great Wolf Lodge. With an 80,000-square-foot water park featuring slides for all ages, a lazy river, wave pool and more, the family-friendly resort is sure to excite the whole family. With plenty of dining options, including the Loose Moose Cottage and the Lodge Wood Fired Grill, there’s something to satisfy all tastes and palates. For more information, visit www.greatwolf.com.

Now through September 16, the “Grapevine Rails: Rolling Through Time” exhibit, a 1,000- square-foot working model railroad display made by the Lone Star Hi-Railers Model Railroad Club, is housed in the Grapevine Visitors Information Center’s Tower Gallery. Visitors can engage in fascinating stories from the early days of the steam rail, to the current operations of the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, to the future of D/FW transportation with the TEXRail project at the southern end of Historic Downtown. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Sunday, noon-5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

For more information, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 817-410-3185.