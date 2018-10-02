Coffee Shops in Fort Worth

By Laurie James, Food Blogger, Visit Fort Worth

Four coffee shops where you can work a little and caffeinate a lot!

AMPERSAND

3009 Bledsoe St., Fort Worth, TX 76107

Ampersand offers the best of both possible worlds: coffeehouse by day, cocktail bar by night. During the day, Ampersand’s staff decant the air-roasted coffee in beverages as simple as a Chemex pour over to more complex like a macchiato, latte or a dirty chai.

You can also indulge in boozy combos with excellent names: Live Fast, Chai Young (with rum), A Whole Latte Love (spiked with vanilla vodka), and the cognac-infused hot chocolate Hennything Is Possible.

AVOCA COFFEE

1311 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

The folks at Avoca Coffee Roasters take their beans seriously. Since 2011, owners Garold LaRue and Jimmy Story have taken Fort Worth with them as they pursued the best in micro-roasted batches of coffee.

Forging partnerships with local eateries and regional grocery stores, the brand bloomed –– from breweries to barbecue joints to donut shops, you can find their product in sip-able and edible form. But it’s best enjoyed in their flagship store on Magnolia Ave., or their second location on Foch Street near Crockett Row.

BREWED

801 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth, TX 76104

Brewed invites locals to eat, drink and gather. If you’re meeting with a few folks, try the press pot for three. If you’re working alone, there are more drinks that you could down in a month, including a delicious cold brew that soaks overnight; the end result is smooth and less acidic than traditional iced coffee. Brewed gets points for the excellent menu ––all-day eats are offered along with craft beer and a nice wine selection.

BUON GIORNO COFFEE

915 Florence St., Fort Worth, TX 76102

The owners of Buon Giorno Coffee were influenced by European coffeehouses, where people gather to linger over their beverages. The result: handcrafted espresso and specialty drinks with unusual flavors like Tuscany mocha (dark chocolate kissed with orange) or the white chocolate and caramel Roma Bianca and cocktail menu. It’s a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs.