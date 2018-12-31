Dining at Crockett Row

By Laurie James, Culinary Blogger, Visit Fort Worth

The 16,000-square-feet Food Hall at Crockett Row is full of family-friendly space for eating and drinking featuring cuisine from all over the foodie map.

BUTLER’S CABINET

The Crockett Row area has been craving a great breakfast joint. Butler’s Cabinet, a coffee-deli-market run by ebullient Chef Joshua Harmon, fills that bill. You’ll find morning favorites like avocado toast, grits and collards topped with a soft-cooked egg, and bagels with assorted schmears. Lunch and dinner options include sandwiches, deviled eggs with house-made mayo, pickles, and mustard, and a “picnic basket” full of charcuterie, cheese, sweets and other goodies. https://butlerscabinet.com/

NOT JUST Q’S

Not Just Q’s Chef Eric Hansen won’t be too phased by the demand for his oak-smoked barbecue in his new Food Hall stall. The pitmaster’s acclaimed food truck, which he owns with business partner and former TCU standout David Hawthorne, packs a smoker that can handled 500 pounds of brisket and related ‘cue items. The prime brisket has an amazing crust courtesy of a rub with olive oil, black pepper, chile, onion, garlic, and “a lot of love,” according to Hansen. https://www.notjustq.com/

AINA POKE CO.

Aina Poke Co. brings the flavors of the Hawaiian Islands to the Fort with simple, fresh, sustainably-sourced fish served in the Hawaiian tradition: immaculately fresh sushi-grade tuna or salmon served on a bed of sticky rice. The shoyu-kissed salmon had a great salty flavor, and the firecracker salmon tossed in a spicy mayo was a favorite of the diner who didn’t prefer sushi. The plates come decorated with darling microgreens and house-pickled veggies. http://ainapoke.co/

RNB

Rollin’ and Bowlin’ started out as the brainchild of TCU students Sophia Karbowski and Austin Patry. The two teamed up to concept a food truck they named after the açaí-based bowls and smoothies they turned out in their truck. The menu at the Food Hall storefront includes sweet or savory bowls and smoothies, organic cold-pressed juices, and a few sandwiches in case you’re really hungry. https://www.rollinnbowlin.com/

THE DOCK

Lobster rolls and clam chowder aren’t easily found on menus at Fort Worth restaurant. Enter The Dock, another food truck-turned-food hall resident. If you’re hankering for a “lobstah” roll or a bowl of Boston-style clam “chowdah,” look no further. Chef Brett Curtis imports sustainably raised seafood to stuff his buttery split-top rolls. https://www.thedocktexas.com/#/