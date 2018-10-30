Discover the Magic of Christmas in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas®

By Emily Adams, Communications Coordinator, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Discover the magic of Christmas in Grapevine, the Christmas Capital of Texas! With 1,400 events in 40 days, Grapevine is Texas’ must-visit destination of the season. Enjoy millions of magical lights, enormous decorations, Christmas events and more that perfectly capture the spirit of Christmas. Events include:

• North Pole Express®, presented by Great Wolf Lodge, & North Pole Neighborhood, Grapevine Vintage Railroad / Historic Cotton Belt District, Nov. 23-25 and 30; Dec. 1, 2, 7-9 and 14-23.

• Lone Star Christmas featuring ICE!® (two million pounds of carved ice with this year’s theme, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer), Ice Skating and Snow Tubing, Gaylord Texan Resort, Nov. 9-Jan. 1, 2019;

• Snowland, Great Wolf Lodge, Nov. 24-Jan. 4, 2019;

• Carol of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, Nov. 19;

• Hometown Christmas Exhibition, Grapevine Visitor Information Center’s Tower Gallery, Nov. 19-Jan. 6, 2019;

• Vetro Glassblowing Studio’s Ornament Workshop, Nov. 16 -Dec. 29;

• “A Cold Hearted Christmas,” Texas Star Dinner Theater, Nov. 16-Dec. 29;

• Twinkle Light Boat Parade, Lake Grapevine, Dec. 1;

• Victorian Christmas, Nash Farm, Dec. 1;

• “A Merry Little Christmas Show” with Ricki Derek, Palace Theatre, Dec. 1;

• “An Elvis Kind of Christmas” with Kraig Parker and the Royal Tribute Band, Palace Theatre, Dec. 2;

• Parade of Lights, Historic Downtown Grapevine, Dec. 6;

• Rocky Gribble presents “A Grapevine Opry Christmas,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 8;

• The Texas Tenors in “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” Palace Theatre, Dec. 11-15;

• Scuba Diving Santa, SEA LIFE Grapevine Aquarium, Dec. 12, 15, 19 & 22.

Late Nov. through Dec. enjoy Classic Christmas movies at the Palace Theatre, festive fun at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center and more. For a complete event listing, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Christmas or call 817-410-3185.