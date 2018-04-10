Fine Wine, Spring Fun, Farm Events and more in Grapevine This April

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau
April is the perfect month to celebrate fun in Grapevine!
All aboard for a big adventure with Thomas April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22. Spend the day with Thomas when Day Out With Thomas™ Big Adventures Tour 2018, presented by Mattel, arrives at the Grapevine Vintage Railroad, 705 S. Main St., Grapevine. Children and families can take a ride with Thomas the Tank Engine. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit, www.TicketWeb/DOWT or call 866-468-7630.
Enjoy wine, fine art and more at Grapevine’s 26th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery Trail & Blessing of the Vines, sponsored by Audi Grapevine on Saturday, April 14. Begin the day at the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, 636 S. Main St., for the Blessing of the Vines. Experience a centuries-old European blessing of Texas-grown vines insuring a bountiful harvest. From 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., celebrate the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail. Tickets for the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail are $45 per person and include asouvenir wine glass, three one-ounce wine tastings and one food sample at each of the participating wineries. To purchase tickets, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/
NewVintage.
On Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., experience family-friendly fun at the 17th Annual Spring Into Nash. Experience Grapevine’s Historic Nash Farm and learn what life was like on the Grape Vine Prairie. Activities include heritage toys, planting and gardening, farm animals, sheep shearing, tractor-drawn wagon rides, field cultivation, wood carving demonstrations, jump rope making, campfire cooking demonstrations and a build-your-own stool carpentry station (staff-assisted). 626 Ball St. For more information, visit www.NashFarm.org.
For additional information, please call 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.