Fine Wine, Spring Fun, Farm Events and more in Grapevine This April

26th Annual New Vintage Wine and Gallery

Trail & Blessing of the Vines, sponsored by Audi Grapevine on Saturday, April 14 . Begin the day at the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau, 636

S. Main St., for the Blessing of the Vines. Experience

a centuries-old European blessing of Texas-grown

11 a.m.

until 5 p.m. , celebrate the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail. Tickets for the New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail are $45 per person and include a

souvenir wine glass, three one-ounce wine tast

ings and one food sample at each of the participat

ing wineries. To purchase tickets, visit www.

GrapevineTexasUSA.com/ NewVintage.

Enjoy wine, fine art and more at Grapevine ’svines insuring a bountiful harvest. From