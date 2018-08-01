Grown Up Games in Fort Worth

By Edward Brown, Nightlife Blogger, Visit Fort Worth

Giant Jenga and outdoor beer pong games are fun enough, but sometimes a night out calls for a more immersive experience. These Fort Worth newcomers are a welcome reminder that growing up has its upsides.

FORT WORTH AXE THROWING

220 Sylvania, Suite 110

A fun and unique outing with friends, axe throwing is a trending activity across the metroplex. Fort Worth recently welcomed Fort Worth Axe Factory, located across from Martin House Brewing, in February. Though billed for adults, youths are welcome with parental supervision.

CRAFTCADE PINBALL BAR

615 S. Jennings Ave.

Pinball has never gone out of style since its heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, but it is experiencing something of a resurgence. Around 20 vintage pinball games with themes ranging from “The Creature from the Black Lagoon” to “Star Trek” and “Roller Coaster Tycoon” greet revelers at the Near Southside business.

FORT WORTH ESCAPE

1227 W. Magnolia Ave., Suite 125

You’ll have to work as a team to escape the real-life mysteries at Fort Worth Escape on West Magnolia Avenue. Chests, books, clocks or any nearby item could be the clue you need to break out. There are four themed games to choose from: The Study, The Gallery, ex Machina and Dreamscape.

NEON NOIR

463 S. Jennings Ave.

The Near Southside-based business has a dark room dedicated to virtual reality painting. The technology has come a long way since the early ’90s. With an electronic wand in hand and headset on, you can paint vibrant lines of color mid-air. The business bills itself as an arcade and there are limitless worlds to explore.

PINSTRIPES

5001 Trailhead Bend Way

The Shops at Clearfork is home to Pinstripes, an upscale restaurant with generous amounts of real estate set aside for bowling and bocce. The food options are largely American fare with an extensive brunch and cocktail menu. It’s a one-stop shop for all your entertainment needs.