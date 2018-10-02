Jump into Fall Fun in Grapevine

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

On Saturday, October 20, bring the family to “gourde-geous” Historic Downtown Grapevine for fun fall activities.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m., flutter into the day with the 21st Annual Butterfly Flutterby celebrating the migration of the monarch butterfly. The Butterfly Costume Parade kicks off the event, starting at West Hudgins and Main Streets and ending at the Grapevine Botanical Gardens at Heritage Park, 411 Ball St. Children and pets are invited to get creative and wear their favorite butterfly costume. Prizes will be awarded for the best costume by age group (children only). Adults can join in the fun and wear costumes, too. Registration for the Costume Parade begins at 8:45 a.m., with the Parade beginning at 10 a.m. After the Parade, participate in butterfly crafts, butterfly exhibits, the Migration Station, interactive games, a scavenger hunt, face painting and more. Live butterfly releases will take place at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Grapevine Botanical Gardens, with a final release taking place at 1:30 p.m. at Nash Farm, just across the street.

Jump feet-first into fall during Grapevine’s historic Nash Farm’s 18th Annual Fall Round-Up, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., 626 Ball St. This family-friendly event takes you back in time. Events include an Agricultural Exposition where guests can learn about processing grain, see farm animals, enjoy campfire cooking demos, make apple pie, experience rope making, pony rides and more. A historic carnival includes old-fashioned games, bucket brigade races and other competitions. The Farmers Institute, located just outside Nash Farmhouse, will have demonstrations on farm skills, such as maintaining livestock, carpentry, sewing and food preservation. Admission is free but some activities require coupons. Concessions will be available for purchase.

