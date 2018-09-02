Launch Your GrapeFest® Tastebuds with Pre-Festival Wine-Pairing Dinners

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Take your palate on a culinary journey at wine-pairing dinners the week prior to Grapevine’s 32nd Annual GrapeFest®– A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, September 13, 14, 15 and 16.

Guests can kick-off GrapeFest celebrations early on: Wednesday, September 5, 6:30 p.m., Boi Na Braza Brazilian Steakhouse, 4025 William D. Tate Ave., Grapevine. Choose from 16 cuts of fire roasted beef, chicken, lamb, pork and sausage in traditional gaucho style, paired with Campo Viejo wines from the Rioja Region of Spain. Tickets are $75 per person.

Thursday, September 6, 6:30 p.m., Chill Sports Bar and Grill, 814 S. Main St., Grapevine. Experience the wines of Texas from Llano Estacado paired with fresh fruit salad, carne asada and tres leches. Tickets are $60 per person.

Tuesday, September 11, 6:30 p.m. Mac’s on Main, 909 S. Main St. #110, Grapevine. Savor the flavors of wines from the Rioja Region of Spain paired with dishes such as lamb albondigas, crab empanadas, chile rubbed and lightly smoked grass fed filet mignon tenderloin and house-made tiramisu. Tickets are $70 per person.

The 32nd Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, will open on Thursday, September 13 at 10 a.m. Admission is free to everyone all day Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Friday. Hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission prices are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors 62+ and children ages 6-12. Weekend pass pins are available for $18 and souvenir pins are $23. Admission is free for children five and under. For more information, call the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 800-457-6338 or 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapeFest.com.