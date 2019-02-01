Love in Grapevine

February is the month of love, and whether you are celebrating with that special someone, your family or your favorite gals, you are sure to find a fun way to celebrate in Grapevine.

For you and your special someone… Treat your sweetie to one of Grapevine’s more than 200 restaurants, whether you’re looking for upscale, trendy, low-key or good ol’ fashioned comfort food, Grapevine has a culinary experience for everyone. Save room for dessert! Swing by Dr. Sue’s Chocolate, Judy Pie or Chocolate Moonshine Co. for a delicious sweet treat. For more information on Grapevine’s restaurants, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com/Restaurants.

For you and your gals… Sip and mingle along Grapevine’s Sweetheart Wine Trail, Saturday, February 9. Participants receive a souvenir wine glass, and three wine tastings and food samplings at each participating winery tasting room. From 10 a.m.-6 p.m., visit seven winery tasting rooms. Tickets are $50 per person in advance, $55 the day of the event. For a list of wineries and to purchase tickets, visit www.grapevinewinerytrail.com.

For you and your family… Head to VetroGlassblowing Studio, Saturday, February 2, for their “Help-Create Flowers” session. Choose any color in Vetro’s color palette and apply the color to the molten glass before heating it in the 2,000-degree furnace. Watch as the artist blows and shapes your glass flower right before your eyes. Reservations required online; 2 p.m.-6 p.m. All ages are welcome to attend, however, guests must be 14 years or older in order to heat the glass on their own. For more information, visit www.vetroartglass.com.

Coming from Fort Worth? Hop aboard TEXRail commuter rail, which stops right in the heart of Historic Downtown Grapevine.

Complete your getaway with a special package at one of Grapevine’s hotels. For more information, visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com or call 817-410-3185.