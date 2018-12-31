Save the Date for 2019 Festivals and Events in Grapevine

By Emily Adams, Communications Coordinator, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Discover why Grapevine is the number one festival and events destination in Texas! Officially recognized as a World Festival & Events City by the International Festival & Events Association, Grapevine welcomed nearly two million visitors to the city’s festivals and special events in 2018. So, make your plans now to attend all of these exciting Grapevine events in 2019!

• Sweetheart Wine Trail, February 9

• Kiss Me, I’m Irish Express, March 16

• St. Patrick’s Wine Trail, March 16

• Jazz Wine Trains, March 22 and 23

• Grapevine Farmers Market, April 11-October 19 (Fridays and Saturdays)

• Grapevine Market, April 12-October 19 (Saturdays)

• Day Out with Thomas™, April 5, 6, 7, 12, 13 & 14

• 27th Annual New Vintage Wine & Gallery Trail and Blessing of the Vines, April 13

• 18th Annual Spring Into Nash, April 13

• 35th Annual Main Street Fest, May 17, 18 & 19

• 11th Annual SummerBlast, May 24-September 2

• 33rd Annual GrapeFest®, September 12, 13, 14 & 15

• 19th Annual Fall Round-Up at Nash Farm, October 19

• 22nd Annual Butterfly Flutterby, October 19

• Witches Brew Train, October 25

• Hallo-Wine Trail, October 26

• Christmas Capital of Texas®, mid-November 2019 – early January 2020

Many of Grapevine’s hotels offer special rates and packages during annual festivals and events. For hotel information, tickets or more information regarding Grapevine’s festivals and events, please contact the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau at 817-410-3185 or visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA.com.