Splash into Summer During Grapevine’s 10th Annual SummerBlast

By Leigh Lyons, Director of Communications, Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrate summer in Grapevine during the 10th Annual SummerBlast now through Labor Day weekend!

See Grapevine’s Friday Night Fireworks light up the North Texas sky every Friday Night now through Labor Day weekend. Sparks will fly in a beautiful show reflecting over Lake Grapevine starting at 9:30 p.m. Don’t miss the exhilarating 10-minute show that is sure to sparkle and sizzle. Visit www.GrapevineTexasUSA. com/ Summer for viewing locations and music. Parking or entry fees may apply.

Travel back in time aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad. The 1920s Victorian-style coaches transport riders of all ages on this celebrated railroad every Friday , Saturday and Sunday all summer long. Choose from three exciting excursions: Grapevine One Hour Excursions (Saturdays only), Grapevine to Fort Worth Stockyards Excursion and the Trinity River Excursion. For times, ticket and updated scheduling, visit www.GVRR.com

Make it a weekend in Grapevine at one of the city’s waterparks and hotels. At Great Wolf Lodge, guests will experience even more fun at the 80,000 square-foot waterpark, the only indoor waterpark in North Texas. Make a splash at Paradise Springs, the Gaylord Texan Resort’s recently expanded 10-acre guest only water park. Grapevine is home to 20 hotel properties suiting every budget.

Take a lighthearted trip back to the Wild West for a whodunit mystery at the Texas Star Dinner Theater’s “Mein Shaft.” A millionaire silver miner, John Schmidt, www.texasstardinnertheater.com . has been murdered and Marshal Jim Courtright must dig for clues to find out “whodunit.” It’s a safe bet that with a cast of suspects as dangerous as a runaway mine car, trouble is bound to explode. 816 S. Main St