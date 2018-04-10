Spring Brews on Tap in Fort Worth

By Edward Brown, Nightlife Blogger, Fort Worth Convention & Visitors Bureau

Rahr & Sons Brewing Co.

Where to Find it: 701 Galveston Ave.

Paleta de Mango is a good entrée into this world of chili-meets-mango fusion. The hazy orange ale has a welcome kick of ripe mango that’s amped up with a tinge of chili heat on the back end.

Adiós Pantalones leaves one pining for warmer poolside days to come. The crisp cerveza has just the perfect kiss of lemon zest to make this lager as delicious as it is drinkable.

Panther Island Brewing

Where to Find it: 501 N. Main St.

Allergeez, an unfiltered American wheat ale, has been around as long as the Northside brewery that makes it. Generous notes of chamomile and honey give this beer a distinctive springtime flavor.

HopFusion Ale Works

Where to Find it: 200 E. Broadway Ave.

Orange Blossom Special has generous citrusy orange notes with a light touch of honey that’s the perfect accoutrement for a sunny day outing.

The Collective Brewing Project

Where to Find it: 112 St. Louis Ave.

The “Joose” is loose at Collective Brewing. The Joose Stand is a tart Berliner Weisse with ample strawberry, vanilla, and mint flavors.

Martin House Brewing Co.

Where to Find it: 220 S. Sylvania Ave., #209

Now available year-round, True Love runneth over with raspberry goodness and just the right tinge of sour.

Chimera Brewing Co.

Where to Find it: 1001 W. Magnolia Ave.